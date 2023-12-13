StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.68.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.