Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

