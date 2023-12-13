Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
