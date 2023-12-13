SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.1 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.