SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

