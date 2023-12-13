Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
