Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

