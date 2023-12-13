BranchOut Food Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOF) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 13th

BranchOut Food’s (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 13th. BranchOut Food had issued 1,190,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,140,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of BOF stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.16. BranchOut Food has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOF Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

