BranchOut Food Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOF) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 13th

BranchOut Food’s (NASDAQ:BOFGet Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 13th. BranchOut Food had issued 1,190,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,140,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of BOF stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.16. BranchOut Food has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

