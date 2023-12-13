StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 248.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 739,396 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,924,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 488.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 272,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 226,423 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

