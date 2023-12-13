StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.26 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

