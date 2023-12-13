StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

