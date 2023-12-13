SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

