StockNews.com Lowers Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of III opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 535.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

