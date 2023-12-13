StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2,205.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

