Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.34. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
