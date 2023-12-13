voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VJET. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on voxeljet

voxeljet Stock Performance

VJET opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.