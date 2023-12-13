American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $469.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

