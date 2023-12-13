Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.