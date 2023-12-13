PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.57.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

PFSI opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 23,614 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,892,898.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $1,360,270.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,038.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 23,614 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $1,892,898.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $713,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,707,820 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.