Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

