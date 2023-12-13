NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

