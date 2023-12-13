NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- What is a good dividend yield?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.