Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.27 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

