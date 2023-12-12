Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $417.89. The stock had a trading volume of 501,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.