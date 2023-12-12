Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.52. The stock had a trading volume of 890,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,551. The company has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $424.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

