Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion.

Oracle Trading Down 11.1 %

ORCL traded down $12.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,092,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,775. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $280.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

