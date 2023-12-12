Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,450,000 after purchasing an additional 541,273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 469,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,186. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

