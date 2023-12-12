Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.310 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.13.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.77. 716,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.01. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $306.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

