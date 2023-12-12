Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,978 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Palo Alto Networks worth $185,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.34. 1,418,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $307.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

