Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Has $512,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.1% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $272.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

