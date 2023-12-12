Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,417 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $625.20 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

