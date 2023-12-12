Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 267.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

