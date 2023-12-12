16,669 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP stock opened at $232.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

