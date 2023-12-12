Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

