RBF Capital LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

