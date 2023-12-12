The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293,824 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,642,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 622,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,513,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,905,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,194,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,545,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

