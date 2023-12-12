Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,491 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $108,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

UNH stock opened at $543.68 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $502.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

