iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $464.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $464.33. The stock has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

