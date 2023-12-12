Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 80.0% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 423,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 69,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 2,859,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,049. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

