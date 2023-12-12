Private Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.65. 5,063,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,557,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.