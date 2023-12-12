Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. 786,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.