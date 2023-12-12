Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sora Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 154.3% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 160.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 322,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after buying an additional 198,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.69. 128,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,143. The company has a market cap of $389.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.48 and a 200-day moving average of $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

