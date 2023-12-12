RBF Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

