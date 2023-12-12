Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.13, but opened at $102.70. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oracle shares last traded at $104.18, with a volume of 13,244,230 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

