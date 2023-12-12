Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Increased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 175.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,982 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

