Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 26,599 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $304,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,730 shares of company stock worth $35,686,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

