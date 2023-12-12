Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 616,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

