Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,109,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 502.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,310,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,646,000 after purchasing an additional 518,485 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,985. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.