CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.8 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.500-8.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.18. 1,719,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

