Private Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $464.08. The stock had a trading volume of 969,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,760. The stock has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $464.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

