Scge Management L.P. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,157,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.8% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $135.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

