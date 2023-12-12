Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $235.90. 45,119,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,184,172. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $749.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.82 and its 200 day moving average is $245.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

