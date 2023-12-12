Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,051.64

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,051.64 and last traded at $1,050.00, with a volume of 958512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,029.24.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

The firm has a market cap of $432.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $904.98 and a 200-day moving average of $874.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

